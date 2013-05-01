Edwin Valero vs. Michael Lozada

By Boxing News on January 2, 2018
On January 3, 2007 at Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo, Japan, WBA super featherweight champion Edwin Valero, from Merida, Venezuela, defended his title against Michael Lozada, from Tijuana, Mexico. Valero was undefeated at 20-0 going into the fight. Lozada was 22-3-1. The bout was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Edwin Valero vs Michael Lozada



Comments

  1. leigh 03:36am, 01/06/2015

    I think Edwin had most if not all his fights in Asia if my memory serves me correctly Valero was once signd by golden boy but he then had a suspect brain scan and was then promoted by a Japanese promoter ,it was a shame in the end he could of been in some great fights he had a great chin and dynamite in both hands god given power for sure.

  2. Rick 10:19am, 01/05/2013

    Doesn’t it seem odd that this took place in Japan? A Mexican and a Venezuelan fighting in Japan. What do I know though.

Fighter's Info

  • Edwin Valero

  • Michael Lozada

Origin Merida, Venezuela
Date of Birth(Age) 1981.12.03 (37)
Rated at Lightweight
W-L-D W27+L0+D0=27
Height 5 feet 6 inches
Reach 69 inches
Trainer Jorge Zerpa

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2010.02.06 Antonio DeMarco 23-1-1 W(RTD) 9/12
2009.12.19 Hector Velazquez 51-13-2 W(RTD) 7/12
2009.04.04 Antonio Pitalua 47-3-0 W(TKO) 2/12
2008.06.12 Takehiro Shimada 22-3-1 W(TKO) 7/12
2007.12.15 Zaid Zavaleta 16-2-2 W(TKO) 3/12
2007.05.03 Nobuhito Honmo 29-4-2 W(TKO) 8/12

