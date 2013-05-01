On January 3, 2007 at Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo, Japan, WBA super featherweight champion Edwin Valero, from Merida, Venezuela, defended his title against Michael Lozada, from Tijuana, Mexico. Valero was undefeated at 20-0 going into the fight. Lozada was 22-3-1. The bout was scheduled for 12 rounds…

