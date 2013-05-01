Edwin Valero vs. Michael Lozada
By Boxing News on January 2, 2018
Valero was 20-0 going in. Lozada was 22-3-1. The bout was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On January 3, 2007 at Ariake Colosseum in Tokyo, Japan, WBA super featherweight champion Edwin Valero, from Merida, Venezuela, defended his title against Michael Lozada, from Tijuana, Mexico. Valero was undefeated at 20-0 going into the fight. Lozada was 22-3-1. The bout was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
leigh 03:36am, 01/06/2015
I think Edwin had most if not all his fights in Asia if my memory serves me correctly Valero was once signd by golden boy but he then had a suspect brain scan and was then promoted by a Japanese promoter ,it was a shame in the end he could of been in some great fights he had a great chin and dynamite in both hands god given power for sure.
Rick 10:19am, 01/05/2013
Doesn’t it seem odd that this took place in Japan? A Mexican and a Venezuelan fighting in Japan. What do I know though.