In defense of the IBF middleweight title he won four months earlier by defeating Doug DeWitt, Michael Nunn met Sumbu Kalambay on March 25, 1989, at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas. The old pro Kalambay was 46-3-1. The young gun “Second To” Nunn was undefeated at 32-0. Both men were master boxers and most seasoned observers expect a chess match. Few, however, expect a chess match on steroids, which is exactly what they got…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment