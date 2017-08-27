Michael Nunn vs. Randall Yonker
By Boxing News on November 28, 2017
Michael Nunn was attempting to rebound from his loss to James Toney six months earlier.
On November 29th, 1991 at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, former IBF middleweight champion champion Michael Nunn, from Davenport, Iowa, was attempting to rebound from his loss to James Toney six months earlier. Nunn was fighting NABF super middleweight champion Randall Yonker, from Concord, California. Nunn was 35-1 going in, Yonker was 23-1, and the fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Audrey Brown 03:06pm, 08/27/2017
Randall was a good friend of mine from the mid to late 90’s. I loved watching his boxing tapes with him. I’m not sure what happened to him, but he was a great guy and Southern gentleman.