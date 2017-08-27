On November 29th, 1991 at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, former IBF middleweight champion champion Michael Nunn, from Davenport, Iowa, was attempting to rebound from his loss to James Toney six months earlier. Nunn was fighting NABF super middleweight champion Randall Yonker, from Concord, California. Nunn was 35-1 going in, Yonker was 23-1, and the fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

