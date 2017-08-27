Michael Nunn vs. Randall Yonker

By Boxing News on November 28, 2017
Michael Nunn vs. Randall Yonker
Michael Nunn was attempting to rebound from his loss to James Toney six months earlier.

On November 29th, 1991 at the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, former IBF middleweight champion champion Michael Nunn, from Davenport, Iowa, was attempting to rebound from his loss to James Toney six months earlier. Nunn was fighting NABF super middleweight champion Randall Yonker, from Concord, California. Nunn was 35-1 going in, Yonker was 23-1, and the fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Michael Nunn vs Randall Yonker 1-3



Michael Nunn vs Randall Yonker 3-3



Michael Nunn vs Randall Yonker 2-3



Tags: Michael Nunn Randall Yonker November 29th 1991 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Audrey Brown 03:06pm, 08/27/2017

    Randall was a good friend of mine from the mid to late 90’s. I loved watching his boxing tapes with him. I’m not sure what happened to him, but he was a great guy and Southern gentleman.

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Michael Nunn

  • Randall Yonker

Real Name Michael John Nunn
Origin Davenport Iowa USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1963.04.14 (54)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W58+L4+D0=62
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Trainer Joe Goossen

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2002.01.23 Vinson Durham 19-24-2 W(UD) 10/10
2001.12.08 Matthew Charleston 25-13-0 W(TKO) 5/
2001.10.26 Kenny Craven 18-7-0 W(TKO) 6/10
2001.09.29 Carlos Bates 29-14-1 W(KO) 1/10
1999.05.09 William Guthrie 24-1-0 W(TKO) 7/10
1998.09.04 Glenn Thomas 26-4-0 W(UD) 10/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record