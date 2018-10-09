Michael Olajide vs. Frank Tate

By Boxing News on October 9, 2018
Michael Olajide fought Frank Tate at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on October 10, 1987.

On October 10, 1987 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, Michael Olajide, from Vancouver, Canada, fought Frank Tate, from Houston via Detroit, for the vacant IBF middleweight title. Olajide, aka The Silk, was undefeated at 23-0. Tate was also undefeated at 20-0. Someone’s unblemished record was about to suffer a blemish. Whose would it be…

"'Glitter or Gold". Michael Olajide in Vegas. 1987



Fighter's Info

  • Michael Olajide

  • Frank Tate

Origin Liverpool Merseyside United Kingdom
Date of Birth(Age) 1963.12.08 (55)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W27+L5+D0=32
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 77 inches
Trainer Michael Olajide Sr.

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1991.04.25 Ralph Moncrief 24-14-0 L(TKO) 8/10
1990.04.28 Thomas Hearns 46-3-1 L(UD) 12/12
1989.12.01 Dennis Milton 13-2-1 L(SD) 10/10
1989.06.27 Kenny Lopez 17-11-1 W(RTD) 4/10
1988.09.29 Troy Watson 9-6-0 W(TKO) 7/10
1988.03.06 Iran Barkley 23-4-0 L(TKO) 5/10

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record