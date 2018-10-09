Michael Olajide fought Frank Tate at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on October 10, 1987.

On October 10, 1987 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, Michael Olajide, from Vancouver, Canada, fought Frank Tate, from Houston via Detroit, for the vacant IBF middleweight title. Olajide, aka The Silk, was undefeated at 23-0. Tate was also undefeated at 20-0. Someone’s unblemished record was about to suffer a blemish. Whose would it be…