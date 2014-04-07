Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks

By Boxing News on June 26, 2017
On June 27, 1988 at the Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Iron Mike Tyson, hailing from Brooklyn, New York, fought Michael Spinks, from St. Louis, Missouri, and the WBC/WBA/IBF heavyweight titles were on the line. Tyson was undefeated at 34-0. Spinks was undefeated at 31-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

1988 Michael Spinks V Mike Tyson Full Fight +interviews.Highest Quality



Comments

  1. jaime r. empleo 10:04pm, 07/04/2014

    I am a boxing fan. I watch always the greatest fight of Pacquiao, Mayweather, Juan Marquez, Cotto, BrDLEY, mOSLEY, hATTON, dIAZ, AND OTHER GREATEST FIGHTS EVEN FROM 1933 ONWARDS. Exciting and I love it. Thank you.

Fighter's Info

  • Mike Tyson

  • Michael Spinks

Real Name Michael Gerard Tyson
Origin Brooklyn New York USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1966.06.30 (51)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W50+L6+D0=58
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 71 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2005.06.11 Kevin McBride 32-4-1 L(TKO) 6/10
2004.07.30 Danny Williams 31-3-0 L(KO) 4/10
2003.02.22 Clifford Etienne 24-1-1 W(KO) 1/10
2002.06.08 Lennox Lewis 39-2-1 L(KO) 8/12
2001.10.13 Brian Nielsen 62-1-0 W(RTD) 6/10
2000.10.20 Andrew Golota 36-4-0 NC(NC) 3/10

