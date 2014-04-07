On June 27, 1988 at the Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Iron Mike Tyson, hailing from Brooklyn, New York, fought Michael Spinks, from St. Louis, Missouri, and the WBC/WBA/IBF heavyweight titles were on the line. Tyson was undefeated at 34-0. Spinks was undefeated at 31-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

