Michael Spinks vs. Oscar Rivadeneyra

By Boxing News on November 24, 2017
Michael Spinks vs. Oscar Rivadeneyra
On November 25th, 1983 at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, light heavyweight champion Michael Spinks from St. Louis, Missouri, defended his WBC and WBA titles against undefeated Oscar Rivadeneyra from Lima, Peru. Spinks was 23-0. Rivadeneyra was 18-0. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Oscar Rivadeneyra vs Michael Spinks Part 1



Oscar Rivadeneyra vs Michael Spinks part 2



Oscar Rivadeneyra vs Michel Spinks part 3



