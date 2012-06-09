On Sept. 6, 1986 at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, former light heavyweight champion Michael Spinks (29-0) from St. Louis, Missouri defended his IBF heavyweight title second time against Norway’s Steffen Tangstad (24-1-2). Having twice decisioned Larry Holmes, Spinks was riding high. He would be brought low very soon. But the man who would do that was none other than Mike Tyson…

