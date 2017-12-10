“Ya me voy,” said Salido. In other words, see ya. I’m out. (Ed Mulholland/HBO Boxing)

Multitudes of boxing fans in the United States may have waited to tune their televisions to the HBO network until Vasyl Lomachenko finished undressing Guillermo Rigondeaux on ESPN. Respective thumbs moved about a nation of remote controls as fans jumped from a one-sided contest to an ultimately entertaining one. Orlando “Siri” Salido, a man who has given us night after night of epic performances in the ring, didn’t have enough in the tank to close the deal and stay on his feet against a competitor seven years his junior.

Salido (44-14-4, 31 KO’s) has held championship titles in two divisions over the years and although he’s been officially stopped six times, the majority of such defeats are so far back in his career that they are but mere factoids on his record. His ninth round TKO defeat at the hands of Miguel Roman on Saturday night in Las Vegas wasn’t the way many of would have preferred to see him ride off into the pugilistic sunset, yet what better way to signify such a decision than the way he informed HBO’s Max Kellerman of his future once the bout had concluded.

“Ya me voy,” said Salido. In other words, see ya. I’m out. Peace. That’s Salido for you. He never went down without swinging and his two victories over then pound-for-pound and undefeated talent Juan Manuel Lopez in 2011 and 2012 bought smiles to the faces of boxing fans the world over. Not many saw that coming. Alas, we can go on and on about the career of “Siri.” What’s important to remember is that he gave everything he had during his 21 years in the ring. At age 39, the sweet science can begin to sour if one has been in a plethora of wars of attrition as opposed to battles which rely more upon tactical strategy.

To be fair, Miguel “Mickey” Roman (58-12, 45 KO’s) has had his bell rung more than a few times since turning professional in 2003. Earlier this year, he was floored three times in as many of what are known as the ‘championship rounds’ against Takashi Miura in a bout he was likely winning yet lost by stoppage. Roman, 32, a native of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, has yet to capture a world title, yet he indicated to Kellerman of his desires to do so. It’s fitting that he was the one to help Orlando Salido call it a day. His fellow compatriot hails from Sonora state and gave him just the opportunity he needed to move forward, even if it’s for just one year or less.

Gracias, Orlando Salido and Miguel Roman. We’re glad we changed the channel.