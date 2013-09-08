Micky Ward vs. Vince Phillips

By Boxing News on August 8, 2018
Micky Ward vs. Vince Phillips
On August 9, 1997 at The Roxy in Boston, Massachusetts, IBF light welterweight champion “Cool” Vince Phillips, from Pensacola, Florida, defended his title against “Irish” Micky Ward, from Lowell, Massachusetts. Phillips was 36-3 coming in. Ward was 30-7. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Micky Ward vs Vince Phillips



Comments

  1. Ted 06:32am, 08/09/2013

    Ward screwed by doctor who was clueless.

Fighter's Info

  • Micky Ward

  • Vince Phillips

Origin Lowell, MA, USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1965.10.04 (53)
Rated at Light Welterweight
W-L-D W38+L13+D0=51
Height 5 feet 8 inches
Trainer Dick Eklund

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2003.06.07 Arturo Gatti 35-6-0 L(UD) 10/10
2002.11.23 Arturo Gatti 34-6-0 L(UD) 10/10
2002.05.18 Arturo Gatti 34-5-0 W(MD) 10/10
2002.01.05 Jesse James Leija 42-5-2 L(TD) 5/10
2001.07.13 Emanuel Augustus 24-17-4 W(UD) 10/10
2001.05.18 Steve Quinonez 25-5-1 W(KO) 1/10

