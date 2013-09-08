On August 9, 1997 at The Roxy in Boston, Massachusetts, IBF light welterweight champion “Cool” Vince Phillips, from Pensacola, Florida, defended his title against “Irish” Micky Ward, from Lowell, Massachusetts. Phillips was 36-3 coming in. Ward was 30-7. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

