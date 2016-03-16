On March 12, 2011 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA light middleweight champion Miguel Cotto, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, defended his title against Ricardo Mayorga, from Managua, Nicaragua. Cotto was 35-2 coming in, with a loss to Antonio Margarito in 2008 and Manny Pacquiao in 2009. Mayorga was 29-7-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

