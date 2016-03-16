Miguel Cotto vs. Ricardo Mayorga
By Boxing News on March 11, 2017
Miguel Cotto, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, defended his title against the Nicaraguan Mayorga.
On March 12, 2011 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA light middleweight champion Miguel Cotto, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, defended his title against Ricardo Mayorga, from Managua, Nicaragua. Cotto was 35-2 coming in, with a loss to Antonio Margarito in 2008 and Manny Pacquiao in 2009. Mayorga was 29-7-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Your Name 05:12am, 03/16/2016
cool