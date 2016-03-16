Miguel Cotto vs. Ricardo Mayorga

By Boxing News on March 11, 2017
Miguel Cotto vs. Ricardo Mayorga
Miguel Cotto, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, defended his title against the Nicaraguan Mayorga.

On March 12, 2011 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBA light middleweight champion Miguel Cotto, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, defended his title against Ricardo Mayorga, from Managua, Nicaragua. Cotto was 35-2 coming in, with a loss to Antonio Margarito in 2008 and Manny Pacquiao in 2009. Mayorga was 29-7-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Miguel Cotto vs Ricardo Mayorga [Full Fight]



Tags: Miguel Cotto Ricardo Mayorga March 12th 2011 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. Your Name 05:12am, 03/16/2016

    cool

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Miguel Cotto

  • Ricardo Mayorga

Real Name Miguel Angel Cotto
Origin Providence Rhode Island USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.10.29 (37)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W40+L4+D0=44
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Evangelista Cotto

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.06 Daniel Geale 31-3-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2014.06.07 Sergio Gabriel Martinez 51-2-2 W(RTD) 10/12
2013.10.05 Delvin Rodriguez 28-6-3 W(TKO) 3/12
2012.12.01 Austin Trout 25-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2012.05.05 Floyd Mayweather Jr 42-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2011.12.03 Antonio Margarito 38-7-0 W(RTD) 9/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record