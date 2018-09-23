Miguel Cotto vs. Ricardo Torres

By Boxing News on September 23, 2018
On September 24, 2005 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, WBO light welterweight champion Miguel Cotto, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, defended his title against Ricardo Torres, from Barranquilla, Colombia. Cotto was undefeated at 24-0. Torres was also undefeated at 28-0. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Miguel Cotto vs Ricardo Torres [Full Fight]



Fighter's Info

  • Miguel Cotto

  • Ricardo Torres

Real Name Miguel Angel Cotto
Origin Providence Rhode Island USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1980.10.29 (38)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W40+L4+D0=44
Height 5 feet 7 inches
Reach 67 inches
Trainer Evangelista Cotto

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2015.06.06 Daniel Geale 31-3-0 W(TKO) 4/12
2014.06.07 Sergio Gabriel Martinez 51-2-2 W(RTD) 10/12
2013.10.05 Delvin Rodriguez 28-6-3 W(TKO) 3/12
2012.12.01 Austin Trout 25-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2012.05.05 Floyd Mayweather Jr 42-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
2011.12.03 Antonio Margarito 38-7-0 W(RTD) 9/12

