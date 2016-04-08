Mike McCallum vs. Jeff Harding
By Boxing News on July 22, 2018
The Bodysnatcher was 46-2-1. Harding was 23-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.
On July 23, 1994 at the Civic Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, WBC light heavyweight Jeff Harding, from Sydney, Australia, defended his title against former junior middleweight and middleweight champion Mike McCallum, aka Bodysnatcher, from Kingston, Jamaica. Harding was 23-1 coming in. McCallum was 46-2-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion
bikermike 04:29pm, 08/04/2016
Was it McCallum who wanted to train with manny steward…and got lost with steward’s other interests ??