On July 23, 1994 at the Civic Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, WBC light heavyweight Jeff Harding, from Sydney, Australia, defended his title against former junior middleweight and middleweight champion Mike McCallum, aka Bodysnatcher, from Kingston, Jamaica. Harding was 23-1 coming in. McCallum was 46-2-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

