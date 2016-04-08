Mike McCallum vs. Jeff Harding

By Boxing News on July 22, 2018
Mike McCallum vs. Jeff Harding
The Bodysnatcher was 46-2-1. Harding was 23-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On July 23, 1994 at the Civic Center in Bismarck, North Dakota, WBC light heavyweight Jeff Harding, from Sydney, Australia, defended his title against former junior middleweight and middleweight champion Mike McCallum, aka Bodysnatcher, from Kingston, Jamaica. Harding was 23-1 coming in. McCallum was 46-2-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Mike McCallum | Jeff Harding 1/5



Mike McCallum | Jeff Harding 2/5



Mike McCallum | Jeff Harding 3/5



Mike McCallum | Jeff Harding 4/5



Mike McCallum | Jeff Harding 5/5



Tags: Mike McCallum Jeff Harding July 23rd 1994 history

Related Articles

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...
  1. bikermike 04:29pm, 08/04/2016

    Was it McCallum who wanted to train with manny steward…and got lost with steward’s other interests ??

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Mike McCallum

  • Jeff Harding

Origin Kingston, Jamaica
Date of Birth(Age) 1956.12.07 (62)
Rated at Middleweight
W-L-D W49+L5+D1=55
Height 6 feet
Trainer George Benton

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1997.02.22 James Toney 53-3-2 L(UD) 12/12
1996.11.22 Roy Jones Jr 33-0-0 L(UD) 12/12
1996.06.22 Ali Saidi 12-4-4 W(UD) 10/10
1995.06.16 Fabrice Tiozzo 31-1-0 L(UD) 12/12
1995.02.25 Carl Jones 22-4-4 W(TKO) 7/12x3
1994.07.23 Jeff Harding 23-1-0 W(UD) 12/12

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record