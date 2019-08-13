Tyson grinned and said, “I don't give a fuck,” before moving onto a discordant transition.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has a tradition of inviting celebrity guest speakers to inspire his team during their preseason preparation. The guest speakers are not always athletes, but they all have something in common. Each of them has overcome addiction or alcoholism, or conquered adversity and come out the other side.

Last week’s guest speaker was former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. His struggles are part of the public record. His meltdowns were there for all to see.

“It was all an illusion,” Tyson told the college football players. “I had no reason to show love to anybody. The more I hurt people, the more people loved me. The more I knocked guys out, the more I broke their ribs, broke their eye sockets, the more people loved me. So what was I to think? I hurt everybody. I hurt women. I hurt my friends. I hurt strangers. I had no concept of myself. I didn’t know who I was. I was this boxer who hurt people. I always had to be ‘Iron Mike.’”

Boxing is a brutal sport, no doubt about it. But brutality takes many forms and one can’t help but wonder where would Mike Tyson be, or if he would even be, were it not for boxing.

“You gotta love yourself before you can love one another and your teammates,” Tyson said. “There was a time I didn’t love myself.”

“When I conquered everything I wanted to conquer, I wanted to conquer myself,” said Tyson. “I became a drug addict and lost all my money. Just more pain. I got in a situation where I was bankrupt. I lost $400 million. Can you imagine that shit?”

One football player asked Tyson which of his 56 fights was his favorite. Mike said, just as he had said many times in the past, it was his loss to Buster Douglas, “Because of what it taught me,” without elaborating on what precisely it taught him.

Another asked if Tyson thought he could beat WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

“In my prime, I think I could have beaten God,” he said, “but I’ve moved on. That’s not who I am anymore. This is my prime now.”

A third player asked Tyson, “Why did you bite that dude’s ear off?” apparently not knowing Evander Holyfield’s name.

He grinned and said, “I don’t give a fuck,” before moving onto a discordant transition.

“God loves me, and I came to that conclusion,” he said. “I thought I was tough by knocking people out and being vicious, doing anything I wanted to do. That’s not what it’s all about. It’s just like winning a championship. It teaches you how to win over yourself. To win a championship, you’ve got to fight yourself, fight your fear of losing or looking at your teammate and feeling like you didn’t do your best.

“We’re all accountable. But if we can’t be responsible for ourselves, how can we be responsible for one another? That’s what this world is about, being responsible. It took me forever to learn that.”

“I had to pay $250,000 once to the boxing commission because I was smoking before a fight,” Tyson said. “A joint ain’t worth that much, and it’s not to you, either.

“It’s a lifestyle. I was a champion at 13 years old because my lifestyle was a champion. I went to bed every night. I trained every night. I worked every morning. Everything I did was consistent with being the best.”

Tyson spoke fondly about Cus D’Amato, he saved from a fate worse than death, if not death itself.

“I remember thinking at first, ‘What is this old, fat white guy going to teach me about fighting?’”

Pretty much everything, as it turned out.

“He made me believe I was a somebody when I was a nobody. He made me a somebody. I was totally loyal. I would have killed somebody for him.”