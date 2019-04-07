“I had done some heavy drugs. I'd done acid before. So I'm thinking, Give me that stuff.”

The GQ piece is a ponderous read, Tyson’s resort being old news, but it explores his use of psychedelic drugs in some depth…

No one dreamed he’d reach the half century mark. With his meteoric rise, followed by his precipitous fall, he embodied the live fast, die young, and leave a beautiful corpse ethos. His notoriety and wealth made him a target for those whose achievements he eclipsed, and when his surrogate fathers, Cus D’Amato and Jim Jacobs died in quick succession, the wolves went to work. But Mike Tyson, “just a normal person—extremely to the extreme,” proved the prognosticators wrong. He survived his marriage to Robin Givens and his mother-in-law from hell, Ruth Roper; the questionable rape conviction in an Indiana court and incarceration; the demoniac ministrations of the predator Don King; as well as more, preceded and followed by more.

But instead of ending up like Jack Johnson, earning $35 a week lecturing in the basement of Hubert’s Museum and Flea Circus in New York City, playing second fiddle to attractions like Zip the Pinhead, Eddie Carmel, the “Jewish Giant,” William Durks the Man with Three Eyes, Waldo the Human Ostrich, and Melvin Burkhart the Human Blockhead, Mike Tyson did it his way. Films, TV, an autobiography, a Broadway show—he defied the odds and became, if not a beloved former champion like cuddly George Foreman, but more than a curio to be ogled from a safe distance.

Now 52 years old and having aged like fine wine, Mike Tyson has a new venture which, if it succeeds, could secure him financially for life.

When California legalized cannabis in 2016, he created a company called Tyson Holistic which sells high-end strains of marijuana, in addition to edibles and CBD extracts. More recently, Tyson and his partners have begun developing what was has been described as “an elaborate 420-acre marijuana playground near Desert Hot Springs” called Tyson Ranch.

“I thought about how much good I could do by helping people with cannabis,” he told Cannabis & Tech Today. “It was a no-brainer.”

In a recently published article in GQ about Tyson Ranch and its namesake, Mike spoke about the first of three ranches on the drawing board, for which he has already broken ground.

“I’ll have a Great Wolf Lodge for kids,” he said. “I’ve got TopGolf. I’ll have the longest lazy river. They can drink piña coladas and float around all they want. I have a stadium that will house UFC events, boxing events, big concerts. I’ll have a university teaching people agriculture and how to run businesses, that’s in a curriculum from UCLA. Even if I have to cut marijuana out of it—I still got a pretty cool business to run out there.”

A guest called Dr. Gerry appeared on the first episode of the podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. He is a Mexican gynecologist and obstetrician whose full name is Gerardo Sandoval Isaac. What gynecology and obstetrics have to do with Mike Tyson is anyone’s guess. But the podcast’s booking agent deserves a raise, because Dr. Gerry, in addition to working down there, also works up there, or out there, exploring the outer limits by smoking toad venom.

Whether it came to booze and cocaine, pysch meds or herb, Mike Tyson is unapologetic. He has used drugs to blunt the pain. He’s been around the block. So when Dr. Gerry suggested he smoke the venom of Bufo alvarius, also known as the Sonoran desert toad, which produces 5-MeO-DMT, said to be the most powerful mind-expanding substance known to man, Tyson jumped at the opportunity.

Dr. Gerry told Mike that smoking the toad was “a profound experience, a sacred experience,” comparing it to “freebase jumping into the heart of God and coming back in just 20 minutes.”

“I always had my cocaine, my alcoholism,” Tyson said. “That was my main stuff. My cocaine and my alcohol. And my sex addiction. Sleeping with strangers and stuff. It just all goes together.

“I think I was on cocaine when I did the toad. I was just a mess. I had a bunch of fucking girls I was fucking. It was horrible stuff, man. I was caught in a vicious cycle and I couldn’t stop. Even if I wanted to, I just couldn’t stop. I was sick. I didn’t care about nothing… Say I see a girl, have sex with a girl. Then I’m guilty. Now I wanna do a line of cocaine. Now I wanna drink. Now I just wanna destroy my life, ‘cause I’m killing myself with guilt.

“You have to look at it from my perspective. I’m going into this situation thinking I’ve seen everything. I had done some heavy drugs. I’d done acid before. So I’m thinking, Give me that stuff. Let me check this out.”

Doctor Gerry warned Mike that smoking the toad “will take you to your nature, to who you are, and you might not like it.”

Mike heated up the toad venom in a glass pipe and took a big puff.

“This guy took me to heaven and back,” Tyson said. “He took me somewhere I’ve never been before. It was scary. I was scared at first. Once the medicine started working I became a little paranoid. I was like, Stop this shit. Stop this shit right now. I was just freaking out. I don’t wanna do this no more. I want it to stop. Too late. Couldn’t stop. I thought I fucked up. Oh, shit. I fucked up. What was I trying to prove? I’m dead. I’m dead. It’s over. My whole life. Boom. My life is gone. I took these fucking drugs and it killed me. There’s no way I’m gonna survive this.”

So what did Tyson do?

“I did it three times. I had to do it again. What the hell? I wanted to go back.”

The experience changed the champ.

“I don’t wanna go out,” Mike said. “I don’t wanna fuck nobody. I just don’t want to be on that side of the world anymore.

“It’s almost like you die and you’re reborn.”