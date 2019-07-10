Mike Tyson Uncaged (1986)

By Boxing News on July 10, 2019
Mike Tyson Uncaged (1986)
However troubling his past, Tyson earned his celebrity the hard way, but earn it he did.

The documentary “Mike Tyson Uncaged” dates from 1986, the year he became the youngest man in boxing history, at age 20, to win the heavyweight crown. No one knew at the time what was to come; it looked like he might he remain champion forever. But as unknown as his topsy-turvy future would turn out to be, his past was an open book and represented the dark side of an admittedly dark sport. Celebrity takes many forms and is sometimes granted for reasons defying logic. Tyson, however troubling his past, earned his celebrity the hard way, but earn it he did…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Mike Tyson: Uncaged (Rare Boxing Documentary)



Tags: Mike Tyson Trevor Berbick Cus D'Amato brownsville catskills Amir Khan Zab Judah Manny Pacquiao Floyd Mayweather Wladimir Klitschko Vitali Klitschko Joe Louis Joe Frazier Larry Holmes Kevin Rooney Sonny Liston Nonito Donaire Rocky Marciano

Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Mike Tyson

  • Trevor Berbick

Real Name Michael Gerard Tyson
Origin Brooklyn New York USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1966.06.30 (53)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W50+L6+D0=58
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 71 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2005.06.11 Kevin McBride 32-4-1 L(TKO) 6/10
2004.07.30 Danny Williams 31-3-0 L(KO) 4/10
2003.02.22 Clifford Etienne 24-1-1 W(KO) 1/10
2002.06.08 Lennox Lewis 39-2-1 L(KO) 8/12
2001.10.13 Brian Nielsen 62-1-0 W(RTD) 6/10
2000.10.20 Andrew Golota 36-4-0 NC(NC) 3/10

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record