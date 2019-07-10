However troubling his past, Tyson earned his celebrity the hard way, but earn it he did.

The documentary “Mike Tyson Uncaged” dates from 1986, the year he became the youngest man in boxing history, at age 20, to win the heavyweight crown. No one knew at the time what was to come; it looked like he might he remain champion forever. But as unknown as his topsy-turvy future would turn out to be, his past was an open book and represented the dark side of an admittedly dark sport. Celebrity takes many forms and is sometimes granted for reasons defying logic. Tyson, however troubling his past, earned his celebrity the hard way, but earn it he did…