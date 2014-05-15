Everybody thought Tyson would be too much for Berbick to handle. Everybody was right.

Over the years we’ve come to know Mike Tyson as many things: song and dance man, reality show star, loose cannon on radio talk shows, celebrated guest at the Sundance and Cannes film festivals, convicted rapist, et cetera, et cetera, and all that jazz. But once upon a time he was just known as Iron Mike, the “baddest man on the plant.” One of his baddest moments, at least in the ring, was his Nov. 22, 1986 fight with Trevor Berbick for WBC heavyweight title. Berbick was 31-4-1 going in, having won the crown from Pinklon Thomas on March 22. Tyson was 27-0, and everybody thought he’d be too much for Berbick. Everybody was right…