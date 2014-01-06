Mike Tyson vs. Pinklon Thomas

By Boxing News on May 29, 2017
Mike Tyson vs. Pinklon Thomas
Tyson was 29-0. Pinklon Thomas was 29-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds.

On May 30, 1987 at the Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC/WBA heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, hailing from Brooklyn, New York, defended his titles against Pinklon Thomas, from Pontiac, Michigan. Tyson was undefeated at 29-0 coming in. Thomas was 29-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

Mike Tyson VS Pinklon Thomas 1987-05-30



Comments

  1. Eric 07:57am, 06/01/2014

    Thomas aquitted himself well here against a prime Mike Tyson. However, this isn’t the same Thomas, who just a few years prior, had many thinking he was the best heavyweight out there. One of Tyson’s few early bouts that could even be seen to be remotely competitive. Unlike Bonecrusher Smith, Thomas at least came to fight, and went out on his shield.

Fighter's Info

  • Mike Tyson

  • Pinklon Thomas

Real Name Michael Gerard Tyson
Origin Brooklyn New York USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1966.06.30 (51)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W50+L6+D0=58
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Reach 71 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2005.06.11 Kevin McBride 32-4-1 L(TKO) 6/10
2004.07.30 Danny Williams 31-3-0 L(KO) 4/10
2003.02.22 Clifford Etienne 24-1-1 W(KO) 1/10
2002.06.08 Lennox Lewis 39-2-1 L(KO) 8/12
2001.10.13 Brian Nielsen 62-1-0 W(RTD) 6/10
2000.10.20 Andrew Golota 36-4-0 NC(NC) 3/10

