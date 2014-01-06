Mike Tyson vs. Pinklon Thomas
By Boxing News on May 29, 2017
On May 30, 1987 at the Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC/WBA heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, hailing from Brooklyn, New York, defended his titles against Pinklon Thomas, from Pontiac, Michigan. Tyson was undefeated at 29-0 coming in. Thomas was 29-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…
Eric 07:57am, 06/01/2014
Thomas aquitted himself well here against a prime Mike Tyson. However, this isn’t the same Thomas, who just a few years prior, had many thinking he was the best heavyweight out there. One of Tyson’s few early bouts that could even be seen to be remotely competitive. Unlike Bonecrusher Smith, Thomas at least came to fight, and went out on his shield.