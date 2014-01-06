On May 30, 1987 at the Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada, WBC/WBA heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, hailing from Brooklyn, New York, defended his titles against Pinklon Thomas, from Pontiac, Michigan. Tyson was undefeated at 29-0 coming in. Thomas was 29-1-1. The fight was scheduled for 12 rounds…

