On March 31, 1980, Mike Weaver and John Tate met at the Stokley Athletics Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tate was defending the WBA heavyweight title he won by defeating Gerrie Coetzee five months earlier in South Africa. The champ was undefeated at 20-0 going in. Weaver was 21-9. Ken Norton nicknamed Weaver “Hercules” when they sparred together. It was a nickname that stuck. Check out this video of the fight to see one of the greatest turnarounds in heavyweight history…

