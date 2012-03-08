Mike Weaver vs. John Tate
March 8, 2012
Ken Norton nicknamed Mike Weaver “Hercules” when they sparred together...and it stuck.
On March 31, 1980, Mike Weaver and John Tate met at the Stokley Athletics Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tate was defending the WBA heavyweight title he won by defeating Gerrie Coetzee five months earlier in South Africa. The champ was undefeated at 20-0 going in. Weaver was 21-9. Ken Norton nicknamed Weaver “Hercules” when they sparred together. It was a nickname that stuck. Check out this video of the fight to see one of the greatest turnarounds in heavyweight history…
s. glass 05:11pm, 08/03/2012
there should be a story done on big john by one of the major networks. his life and tragic death was truly sad. being from knoxville i am familiar with some of his highs and lows. corrupt mgmt…racial prejudice…no education….drug use etc. but through it all he had a heart of gold and a good spirit no matter what he was going through. i pray he is now at peace.
Pete 03:34pm, 07/26/2012
Saw that fight as a 14-year-old in my grandparents’ living room.
Never forgot about it.
Thanks for the memories.