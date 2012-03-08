Mike Weaver vs. John Tate

By Boxing News on June 2, 2019
On March 31, 1980, Mike Weaver and John Tate met at the Stokley Athletics Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tate was defending the WBA heavyweight title he won by defeating Gerrie Coetzee five months earlier in South Africa. The champ was undefeated at 20-0 going in. Weaver was 21-9. Ken Norton nicknamed Weaver “Hercules” when they sparred together. It was a nickname that stuck. Check out this video of the fight to see one of the greatest turnarounds in heavyweight history…

Mike Weaver vs John Tate KNOCK brutal KNOCK OUT



Comments

  1. s. glass 05:11pm, 08/03/2012

    there should be a story done on big john by one of the major networks. his life and tragic death was truly sad. being from knoxville i am familiar with some of his highs and lows. corrupt mgmt…racial prejudice…no education….drug use etc. but through it all he had a heart of gold and a good spirit no matter what he was going through. i pray he is now at peace.

  2. Pete 03:34pm, 07/26/2012

    Saw that fight as a 14-year-old in my grandparents’ living room.
    Never forgot about it.
    Thanks for the memories.

Fighter's Info

  • Mike Weaver

  • John Tate

Real Name Michael Dwayne Weaver
Origin Gatesville Texas USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1951.06.14 (68)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W41+L18+D1=60
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 78 inches

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2000.11.17 Larry Holmes 67-6-0 L(TKO) 6/10
1998.08.08 Melvin Foster 21-7-1 L(TKO) 9/10
1996.03.27 Derrick Ryals 6-1-1 W(UD) 10/10
1995.06.21 George O'Mara 15-15-3 W(UD) 12/12
1994.09.17 Bill Corrigan 9-5-1 W(RTD) 2/12
1994.06.06 Ladislao Mijangos 23-16-0 W(KO) 2/12

