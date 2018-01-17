Garcia’s fight against Sergey Lipinets on Saturday, February 10, has been postponed.

Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs) will soon be facing IBF junior welterweight world champion Sergey Lipinets (13-0, 10 KOs)—the bout was previously scheduled for February 10, but it was announced Wednesday that the champion had sustained a hand injury and the match would be postponed. The date has yet to be determined, but should Garcia win, he would become a four-division world champion and would join legends Manny Pacquiao and Juan Manuel Marquez to be the only fighters to win world titles at featherweight (126 pound limit), super featherweight (130 pounds), lightweight (135 pounds), and junior welterweight (140 pounds).

Garcia graciously took the time to speak with me recently about a variety of topics, including his thoughts on his upcoming opponent and possible future foes.

Mikey is cognizant of what Kazakhstan-born Lipinets, who now trains with former world champion Buddy McGirt, brings to the table. “Naturally he’s a bigger guy than me—he’s been fighting at 140 his [entire] career. So I have to be careful coming in with the size disadvantage for this fight. He’s a strong guy—he does have power also. It’s not just the size. He’s a young champion—he just became champion in his last fight. So that makes him dangerous.”

Still, Garcia remains grounded and confident of his own abilities for the upcoming match. “But,” he said, “it’s just another fight for me where I have to use my intelligence, ring generalship, and timing—and a little bit of everything—to overcome that size advantage that he holds over me.”

Since January 2017, when Mikey knocked out Dejan Zlaticanin to take his WBC lightweight world championship, the boxing world has been itching to see Garcia face WBA lightweight world champion Jorge “El Nino de Oro” Linares (43-3, 27 KOs), a world class fighter who is a three-division world title holder himself. Linares has been looking fantastic for the past few years, and the idea of his beautiful boxing skills versus Garcia’s technical genius is an intriguing one.

There was talk in late 2017 of Team Garcia entering into negotiations with promoter Golden Boy for a potential fight with former super welterweight WBO world champion Miguel Cotto—which would also include the potential option to face Linares afterward. But it was reported that Mikey turned down the deal because Golden Boy attempted to include a condition that Garcia sign a multi-fight deal with their company.

Despite some reports, however, Mikey is not at odds with Golden Boy and also has no inherent issue with long-term contracts. They just have to be fair. As he stated an earlier portion of my interview, “I’m not against long-term agreements with promoters or managers, as long as it’s a fair deal for me as a fighter and a fair deal for them as the business entity of the agreement…If they happen to offer a great deal, then I would do a deal with Golden Boy. But we were not able to come to an agreement, so I had to find something else. And Richard Schaefer came in, with PBC and Al Haymon, and they offered me something [Lipinets] that really excited me, and that’s why we continue to work with them.”

On top of Mikey’s own upcoming bout with Lipinets, Linares is now slated to defend his WBA title against Mercito Gesta on January 27. Garcia addressed where everything landed regarding a future fight between the two title holders. “We decided with Golden Boy that we would definitely sit down again, if everything went well with both of our fights, that we would sit down right away and try to come up with an agreement for a fight this summer between Linares and me.”

Garcia spoke candidly about what he sees in Linares as a fighter. “When I look at Linares—he’s definitely a great champion,” Mikey said. “He’s a terrific fighter. I just have to, obviously, look a little more into his fighting style and abilities but just from what I’ve seen, he’s got fast hands. Combinations—he throws three, four, five-punch combinations at times. So that’s something that I have to be careful and watch out for. But it’ll definitely be a terrific fight, because he’s a great fighter and I’m a great fighter.

“Right now he might be in his prime of his career. He’s looked very great in his last few performances. So I think that’s the fight that makes the most sense at lightweight. I think the fans would really enjoy that fight. So I really want to get in the ring with him. He wants to get in the ring with me. I think we should do it this year, in the summer.”

There’s another top fighter, currently fighting at super featherweight (130 pounds), who has begun being mentioned as a potential future opponent for the incredibly skillful Garcia: WBO world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasyl Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs). Mikey has nothing but respect for Lomachenko’s in-ring abilities.

“With Lomachenko, I’ve seen him in a few fights in the last year,” Garcia said. “He definitely has skills. You can’t deny the skill, you can’t deny the speed and the footwork that he has. And he uses it well.”

But the 30-year-old makes no bones about what weight the fight would need to be contested at in order for him to even consider it. “I think if he wanted to fight, he’d definitely have to move up to 135. And it would have to be soon. Like, now. Because I’m not gonna be waiting for anybody, either.”

Having been out of the ring for more than two years to handle the litigation with his former promoter, Top Rank, it’s no wonder Mikey is unwilling to squander any more time during the prime years of his boxing career.

Mikey continued, “At 135 the one fight that brings the most excitement to me is Linares. If it’s not Linares, then if Lomachenko’s already there, I’ll take a Lomachenko fight at 135. But other than that, I’m not gonna be waiting for him either. I just don’t know if his team—I know he is, I know he’s willing to fight anybody—but I don’t know if his promoter is ready or willing to deal with me right now. Like I said, we left on not so good terms with Top Rank, so that’s the politics and the business behind it, that sometimes prevents these fights from happening.

“But as far as skills, you can’t deny the skills are there. And it’ll definitely be an interesting fight, if he steps up and fights me. Because I’m actually a bigger fighter than he is, now. Even though I started at featherweight, I’ve grown and I’m a lot bigger now. So I think I have that advantage right away, clearly. But he does have the skills to make anybody look bad. He made Rigondeaux look like nothing. Even though he had the size advantage, it wasn’t just the size that he used. He used all his footwork and angles and speed to really beat Rigondeaux. It wasn’t really the size advantage. It was mostly just the skills.”

