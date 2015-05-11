Joe Calzaghe vs. Mikkel Kessler

By Boxing News on November 2, 2017
Joe Calzaghe vs. Mikkel Kessler
Calzaghe, aka the "Pride of Wales," was 43-0. Mikkel "Viking Warrior" Kessler was 39-0.

On November 3, 2007 at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Joe Calzaghe from Hammersmith, England, fought Mikkel Kessler from Copenhagen, Denmark, in a super middleweight unification bout between two undefeated champions. Calzaghe, aka the Pride of Wales, was 43-0. The “Viking Warrior” Kessler was 39-0. Both men had a lot to prove, and as is often the case in boxing, one man proved it better than the other…

Joe Calzaghe vs Mikkel Kessler 360p



  1. Art-m Lalin 01:55pm, 11/05/2015

    Good defence   Calzage!!!

Fighter's Info

  • Mikkel Kessler

  • Joe Calzaghe

Origin Copenhagen, Denmark
Date of Birth(Age) 1979.03.01 (38)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W46+L3+D0=49
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 74 inches
Trainer Ricard Olsen

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.05.25 Carl Froch 30-2-0 L(UD) 12/12
2012.12.08 Brian Magee 36-4-1 W(TKO) 3/12
2012.05.19 Allan Green 31-3-0 W(KO) 4/12
2011.06.04 Mehdi Bouadla 22-3-0 W(TKO) 6/12
2010.04.24 Carl Froch 26-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2009.11.21 Andre Ward 20-0-0 L(TD) 11/12

