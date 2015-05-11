Joe Calzaghe vs. Mikkel Kessler
By Boxing News on November 2, 2017
On November 3, 2007 at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Joe Calzaghe from Hammersmith, England, fought Mikkel Kessler from Copenhagen, Denmark, in a super middleweight unification bout between two undefeated champions. Calzaghe, aka the Pride of Wales, was 43-0. The “Viking Warrior” Kessler was 39-0. Both men had a lot to prove, and as is often the case in boxing, one man proved it better than the other…
Art-m Lalin 01:55pm, 11/05/2015
Good defence Calzage!!!