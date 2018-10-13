Beyer was 34-2-1 and a good fighter, but maybe not good enough to defeat Kessler.

In a super middleweight unification bout, on October 14, 2006 at Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark, WBA champion Mikkel Kessler fought WBC champion Markus Beyer. Kessler, from Copenhagen, was undefeated at the time with a 37-0 record. Beyer, from Germany, was 34-2-1 and a good fighter. It may have been that he just wasn’t a good enough to defeat Mikkel Kessler…