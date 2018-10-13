Mikkel Kessler vs. Markus Beyer

By Boxing News on October 13, 2018
Mikkel Kessler vs. Markus Beyer
Beyer was 34-2-1 and a good fighter, but maybe not good enough to defeat Kessler.

In a super middleweight unification bout, on October 14, 2006 at Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark, WBA champion Mikkel Kessler fought WBC champion Markus Beyer. Kessler, from Copenhagen, was undefeated at the time with a 37-0 record. Beyer, from Germany, was 34-2-1 and a good fighter. It may have been that he just wasn’t a good enough to defeat Mikkel Kessler…

Mikkel Kessler VS Markus Beyer fight 1 of 2



Mikkel Kessler VS Markus Beyer fight 2 of 2



Fighter's Info

  • Mikkel Kessler

  • Markus Beyer

Origin Copenhagen, Denmark
Date of Birth(Age) 1979.03.01 (39)
Rated at Super Middleweight
W-L-D W46+L3+D0=49
Height 6 feet 1 inches
Reach 74 inches
Trainer Ricard Olsen

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
2013.05.25 Carl Froch 30-2-0 L(UD) 12/12
2012.12.08 Brian Magee 36-4-1 W(TKO) 3/12
2012.05.19 Allan Green 31-3-0 W(KO) 4/12
2011.06.04 Mehdi Bouadla 22-3-0 W(TKO) 6/12
2010.04.24 Carl Froch 26-0-0 W(UD) 12/12
2009.11.21 Andre Ward 20-0-0 L(TD) 11/12

