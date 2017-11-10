He has a fun flashy style and a genuine belief that he has what he needs to go to the top.

Mo Gharib, one of the most outspoken characters on the British amateur scene has turned professional with Steve Goodwin and will make his debut on December 2nd.

His crowning achievement was winning the London ABA’s, losing to Luke McCormack in the quarter final of the national tournament. He also has three gold medals from the Haringey Box Cup. Mo has a fun flashy style and a genuine belief that he has what he needs to go to the top.