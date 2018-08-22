Fury got the job done against Pianeta, who has now lost three of his last four fights.

Frank Warren has a way with words. He also has a way with boxing, as his decades-long sway over boxing in Britain shows little sign of slowing down.

In his weekly column, Warren praised Saturday’s promotion in Belfast, where Carl Frampton outclassed Luke Jackson, and where undefeated lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury toyed with Francesco Pianeta.

Fury got the job done against Pianeta, who has now lost three of his last four fights, and hapless Sefer Seferi in his first comeback fight. But both bouts were glorified sparring sessions, place-settings for the feast of feasts between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Warren thinks the timing is right for “Tyson Fury to take the plunge … Make no mistake, Tyson has got his mojo back and it is doubtful that he would learn more about himself—or us about him—by taking part in another couple of similar tune-ups just for the sake of it.”

Fury at first had his doubts.

“In an ideal world I could have done with another 10-round or 12-round fight,” he said. “The world isn’t ideal.” So Fury did the next best thing. He agreed to fight a dangerous fighter.

“He believes he is ready to take his place in the biggest heavyweight clash—and toughest fight out there,” Warren added, “and so do I.”