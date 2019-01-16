He's a compact and heavy-footed, short-armed slugger. That’s a compliment, by the way.

What’s in a boxing title belt? Are they even in fashion?

Jeff Horn—19(13), 1, 1—wants to fight Golovkin and Canelo. Up to the 9th of January 2019 he was the current WBO Oceanic, and Oriental, Middleweight Champion. Two belts. Both with their own rich history…. Right… Now he’s given up the belts to concentrate on a super-welterweight campaign. At least that’s what the official WBO blurb said.

Those two prestigious pieces of leather and metal were won in November 2018 at 154 lbs. against 43-year-old Anthony Mundine. What they mean or really stand for is anyone’s guess. All we do know is one of the belts was held by an Indian fighter named Tej Pretap Singh in 2017. Mundine is now retired and Horn is eyeing up the dollars.

Horn is a compact and heavy-footed, short-armed slugger. That’s a compliment, by the way. Boxing needs more tough, rugged, forward fighters at elite level. Styles makes fights, blah blah blah. His only loss has been to Terence Crawford, who weaved and dodged and countered his way to a decent enough victory. Too many straight lefts to the body took the gas out of Horn. Clever boxing from Crawford all the way through. He had earned his world title belt, and when he won it, I felt like he’d accomplished something. Done things the hard way; the old way.

So, now, after winning two weird belts that have only existed for a few years, Horn believes Alvarez and/or Golovkin should travel to Australia to fight him. As ideas go it’s not as crazy as Ricky Hatton’s downtime alcohol routine, but it’s kind of a symptom of something rotten. It’s the future, folks. You can smell it in the wind like an unlicensed abattoir. Cash.

Paulie Malignaggi says he wants to fight Conor McGregor (who doesn’t?), Big Baby Miller wants to fight Anthony Joshua, and the guy who beat McGregor in the Octagon (a tough looking man from somewhere oil-rich and harsh) wants to fight Floyd Mayweather—who just won a weird and spurious bout with a tiny Japanese kickboxer. Get the picture? Say it, and it may happen.

Doesn’t matter now what sport you compete in, you can fight on TV and make dollars. When two moronic YouTubers slapping each other in a boxing ring in front of eight thousand pre-pubescent girls can draw 800,000 paying viewers (slightly more than Haye vs. Bellew 2), you’ve got to ask yourself what the hell is going on with boxing?

At least this weekend we’ve all got something tangible to hang on to. Broner and Pacquiao will entertain us. Love or hate either man, you’ll see genuine boxing skills in a genuine boxing ring. Two fighters who really should meet for no other reason than to redress the psychic balance. A belt is on the line, but I couldn’t care less about that. As recent history shows us, the belt is the least of things. Yesterday’s fashion.