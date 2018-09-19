If your enthusiasm is muted, you’re not alone. Welcome to the club. (USA Today Sports)

“You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”—Abraham Lincoln

Unlike Abraham Lincoln, The Best Ever American President, Floyd Mayweather believes you can fool all the people all the time, and if history is any guide, he may be right.

Mayweather couldn’t care less if people tune in to watch him win or watch him lose. All that matters is that they tune in. And if what they tune in to watch only resembles boxing, such as his stunt against Big Show in Wrestlemania 24 in 2008 or his boondoggle of an exhibition against MMA star Conor McGregor in 2016, it’s of no concern to him.

Floyd knows from experience that a fool’s money is as good as the money of someone with a functioning cerebral cortex. What matters to “Money” is money, without which he’s just another bum in the park.

His latest gambit, timed to coincide with the resurgence in actual boxing that accompanied the rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, concerns the unwelcome but inevitable rematch with Manny Pacquiao, who looked like a fighter reborn against washed-up Lucas Matthysse in his most recent fight.

“I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year,” wrote Mayweather on Instagram. “Another 9 figure payday on the way.”

If the fight happens or doesn’t is of little consequence in the real world of competitive boxing. Their first fight of the century in 2015 was a decade late and a bona fide scam. Maybe Manny will have two fists instead of one in their second go at another fight of the century. But if your enthusiasm is muted and there’s this sinking feeling that you’ve been here before and it didn’t turn out well, you’re not alone and welcome to the club.