Inoue then let his hands go with some beautiful short shots. (Action Images via Reuters)

Towards the end of the first round, Inoue made an adjustment. He seemed to be computing Rodriguez and then flipped a switch…

Bantamweights Naoya Inoue (18-0, 16 KOs) and Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-1, 12 KOs), the IBF world champion, met tonight in Glasgow, Scotland, in the semi-finals of the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament. Both fighters were undefeated coming in.

Inoue is a 26-year-old phenom hailing from Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. As I pointed out earlier in the week, the young fighter known as “Monster” is “best known for his unmistakable knockout power, but there’s a lot more to him than just that…He’s a multi-faceted boxer with tremendous instinct, ring IQ, footwork, positioning, and punch selection.

Perhaps what was most on display in tonight’s performance was the knockout power but also his intelligence. In the first half of the first round, both fighters got in some decent shots, with Rodriguez touching Inoue a bit more than we’re used to seeing. Rodriguez’s length, size, and perhaps strength and ability to land seemed to surprise Inoue. Still, in spite of that, Inoue utilized smart slips and weaves to avoid taking many punches of note and, on my scorecard, still landed enough of his own shots to win that round. It was just competitive.

Towards the end of the first round, Inoue made an adjustment. He seemed to be computing Rodriguez and then flipped a switch, and in the second round, he fully executed the changes. Inoue landed a clean, sharp one-two-one (jab-right hand-jab) that snapped Rodriguez’s head back. By shelling up and making his way inside Rodriguez’s reach, Inoue then let his hands go with some beautiful short shots that Rodriguez didn’t see coming and landed a right hand downstairs, followed swiftly by a left hook upstairs that immediately dropped Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, clearly hurt, made the count and tried to clear his head. As soon as the action began again, Inoue landed a right hand to Rodriguez’s body that caused the Puerto Rican fighter to wince and fall to his knees. When Rodriguez beat the count and Naoya was waved back in, he went to work with a flurry of punches that dropped Rodriguez yet again. This time, when he arose, the referee didn’t like what he saw and he waved it off.

It was a wise decision, particularly since Rodriguez’s nose seemed to have been broken. It was gushing blood and the bridge looked flattened. At that point, after a single round of a beating from Inoue, Rodriguez really didn’t have a chance of winning.

With this win, Inoue moves to the finals of the World Boxing Super Series tournament and will face the also exceptional Nonito Donaire. The bout should be a fantastic one, a display of two truly special boxers facing off for the tournament Muhammad Ali trophy as well as unifying the WBA and IBF world titles.

Check out more of Caryn’s work at http://www.CarynATate.com and follow her on Twitter@carynatate