"I am happy that I was taken into consideration to participate in Erik Morales’ induction."

Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera will meet again, but not in a boxing ring. The two fighters had a deeply antagonistic rivalry in the primes of their careers, when they fought a legendary trilogy in 2000, 2002 and 2004.

But on August 12, Marco Antonio Barrera will present Erik Morales with his Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame induction. Barrera was inducted in 2015, and the Mexican legends fought all three of their all-time great bouts in Las Vegas.

There was a time when anything but intense dislike and rivalry between these two legends was hard to imagine. Now, they are downright friendly, aided by the fact that they’ve worked together on Mexican television in recent years.

“I am very happy that I was taken into consideration to participate in Erik Morales’ induction because he was my strongest rival,” said Barrera. “This tremendous rivalry made us give everything that we had and we were able to give boxing fans three memorable fights. For me it is an honor. I will attend this great event to be part of it.”

Morales’ record when he retired was 52-9 and his accomplishments included winning world championships in four weight divisions. “El Terrible” will be one of two Mexican greats inducted this year, joining the late great Salvador Sánchez in an amazing 14-person class.

“Having Marco Antonio induct Erik is in the best tradition of the NVBHOF,” said Michelle Corrales-Lewis, CEO and President of the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame. “Among our greatest moments have been the ceremonies where we brought past rivals together for the inductions. We have had Mike Tyson induct Evander Holyfield and Sugar Ray Leonard present Roberto Duran. There may however have been no more heated rivalry than Morales and Barrera, so this will be something really special.”

Other inductees in the NVBHOF’s Class of ‘17 will include Thomas Hearns, who was chosen in the non-Nevada resident boxer category, along with Michael Spinks, Michael Carbajal, and women’s boxing star Lucia Rijker. Elected in the Nevada resident boxer category was Ken Norton, Leon Spinks and Richie Sandoval.

Being inducted in the non-boxer category are referee Davey Pearl, public relations specialist Debbie Munch, promoter Mel Greb, trainer/cut man Rafael Garcia and Nevada Athletic Commission chair Dr. Elias Ghanem.

Norton, Sánchez, Greb and Ghanem will be inducted posthumously.

Remaining tickets for all events of the two-day NVBHOF Induction Weekend, August 11-12, including the Induction Gala Dinner on Saturday night, August 12th, may be purchased at nvbhof.com. They can be purchased separately or as part of a first-time ever Super VIP ticket which gains access to all of the weekend events. Follow the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame on twitter: @nvbhof.

