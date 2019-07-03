Ryan Walsh closed the show strongly to cement the decision. (Mark Hewlett Photography)

MTK Global Promotions put on another competitive and entertaining fight card, this time in London’s legendary York Hall. In the main bout, British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh (24-2-2) won a close split decision over previously undefeated Scottish upstart Lewis Paulin (12-1). Walsh was the more experienced and polished fighter, but he sacrificed several rounds by being too conservative with his punches and relying on single hooks to the head or uppercuts to the body. The relatively inexperienced southpaw Paulin won many rounds by staying busy with an effective right jab and a higher punch rate than Walsh. Walsh closed the show strongly in the final two rounds to cement the decision by scores of 117-111 and 115-114 against one score of 115-113 for Paulin. This observer favored the high work rate and effective jab of Paulin by a score of 115-113.

In a disappointing 140-pound fight, Ohara Davies (19-2), coming off a loss to undefeated Jack Catterall, won a highly dubious decision over former IBF lightweight champion Miguel Vasquez (41-8). Vasquez employed his usual awkward style of constant movement and pitty-pat punches throughout the ten rounds. Davies’s answer, however, was to maintain an almost constant state of inactivity, watching Vasquez move around the ring and limiting his offense to either a single jab or infrequent and largely inaccurate hook. Referee Ian John Lewis inexplicably awarded the fight to Davies by a score of 97-94. Even Davies found the verdict incredulous as he shook his head as he was announced the winner and immediately lifted Vasquez’s arm in the air and walked him around the ring.

In a match of undefeated but inexperienced 140-pounders, Daniel Egbunike (5-0) pounded out a decision over Martin McDonagh (5-1). Since the fight was considered an elimination for the Southern Areas championship, it was scheduled for ten rounds despite the inexperience of both contestants. McDonagh moved very well but did not have the offensive volume or punching power to threaten Egbunike who plodded forward throughout, getting through with clubbing shots and remaining the aggressor. Egbunike won by the referee’s score of 97-93 which was exactly how this observer had it scored at the end.

In the opening bout, slick Swedish southpaw Anthony Yigit (24-1-1) won a hard fought decision over transplanted Turkish brawler Siam Ozgul (15-4). Yigit employed constant movement and scored well with fast combinations. Ozgul came forward throughout the fight and enjoyed success in spots; however, Yigit’s constant movement limited Ozgul’s opportunities and the Turk’s lack of defense allowed Yigit to score at an impressive rate throughout. Yigit won by the referee’s score of 78-75.