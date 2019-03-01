The Slough-born prospect defeated Victor Edagha in sensational fashion. (Jake Henderson)

“I am not sure if another ref would have been so lenient but it is what it is…”

Middleweight Josh Adewale believes Saturday’s eye-catching performance is just the beginning as he continues to impress as a professional.

The Slough-born prospect defeated Victor Edagha in sensational fashion, flooring the tough journeyman on multiple occasions on his way to a points victory.

The win sees Adewale move to 2-0 and is set for an active 2019 with his management MTK Global tasked with the task of having to balance expectation with moving their young star too fast.

And the 24-year-old was well aware of the challenge in front of him when he entered the ring on the latest IFL–MTK London show.

“A lot of people said to me before the fight that he would use every trick in the book and how he was going to be difficult,” he said.

“I felt at the start he was difficult to land shots on, but he has only been stopped twice and let’s be fair, he didn’t want to know after the second round.

“The ref gave him so many chances, I am not sure if another ref would have been so lenient but it is what it is. I still put him down twice.

“Ted Cheeseman fought him in his second fight too and he didn’t beat him as convincingly as I did, even though it went to the judges’ scorecards he didn’t want to know.

Although he concedes it was made sweeter by the number of messages he was getting prior to the fight, the youngster has been back in the gym waiting on his next day from MTK.

He finished: “You are always learning in this game, I am in the gym everyday learning with my coach. Yeah, it was an okay performance but I really think I can do better.

“I am not looking to waste time in this game, I want to move quickly and I have said that to Lee [Eaton].”