MTK Global have announced four huge signings from the world of Asian amateur boxing.

Global have announced four huge signings from the world of Asian amateur boxing. The standout is Uzebekistani fighter Shakhobidin Zoirov who became the Olympic Flyweight champion in 2016. He is unbeaten in the WSB with wins over Robeisy Ramirez and Yoel Finol. They signed another Uzbek fighter in Hurshid Tojibaev. He was unfortunate in the Rio Olympics to draw Robson Coinceicao, who beat him in a tight decision and went on to win gold. He had previously beaten Coinceicao and also had a win over Joe Cordina. MTK also signed two Kazakh boxers in Sultan Zaurbek and Azhbenov Nurtas. Nurtas is probably the better prospect, with fireworks in both hands and a win over Olympic champion Fazliddin Gaibnazarov.