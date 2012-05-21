Both men had demons to contend with, as the documentary "The Last Round" makes clear.

They were two of the toughest men to walk the face of the earth. Muhammad Ali and George Chuvalo got it on twice, the first time on March 29, 1966 at the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Canada, and the second time on May 1, 1972, at the Pacific Auditorium in Vancouver. Both men could dish out and receive punishment like their lives depended on it, and both men had demons, as well as each other, to contend with, as the documentary “The Last Round” makes clear…