By Boxing News on June 20, 2019
Both men had demons to contend with, as the documentary "The Last Round" makes clear.

They were two of the toughest men to walk the face of the earth. Muhammad Ali and George Chuvalo got it on twice, the first time on March 29, 1966 at the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Canada, and the second time on May 1, 1972, at the Pacific Auditorium in Vancouver. Both men could dish out and receive punishment like their lives depended on it, and both men had demons, as well as each other, to contend with, as the documentary “The Last Round” makes clear…

  1. Degar 02:47pm, 05/21/2012

    Right on George. Thanks for all the great fights that you were involved in and your effort in the fight against drug abuse!

  • Muhammad Ali

  • George Chuvalo

Real Name Cassius Marcellus Clay
Origin Louisville Kentucky USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1942.01.17 (77)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W56+L5+D0=61
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1981.12.11 Trevor Berbick 19-2-1 L(UD) 10/10
1980.10.02 Larry Holmes 35-0-0 L(RTD) 10/15
1978.09.15 Leon Spinks 7-0-1 W(UD) 15/15
1978.02.15 Leon Spinks 6-0-1 L(SD) 15/15
1977.09.29 Earnie Shavers 54-5-1 W(UD) 15/15
1977.05.16 Alfredo Evangelista 14-1-1 W(UD) 15/15

