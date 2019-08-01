Muhammad Ali Goes to Mars: The Lost Interview

By Boxing News on August 1, 2019
Ali riffed on going to Mars, how boasting got him his first title, and why he learned to box.

In 1966 a persistent 17-year-old with high school radio show landed an interview with Muhammad Ali. Ali had converted to Islam and was training on the South Side of Chicago. During the interview Ali riffed on going to Mars, how boasting got him to his first title, and why he first learned to box. This vintage interview was locked away for nearly 50 years. It is great, but no less great than what the producer of this interview have done by mixing animation, archival film and stills into something as unique as it is memorable….

