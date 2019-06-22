The Fight of the Century was between two of the greatest heavyweights in boxing history.

The Fight of the Century was fought on March 8, 1971 at New York’s Madison Square Garden between two of the greatest heavyweights in history. In one corner there was the reigning champion, Smokin’ Joe Frazier (26-0, 23 KOs), from Philly via Beaufort, South Carolina. In the other corner was the challenger Muhammad Ali (31-0, 25 KOs), returning to active duty after a three and a half year suspension for defying Uncle Sam (“Ain’t no Vietcong ever called me nigger”). Nowadays fights are given catchy names and rarely live up to the hype. The Fight of the Century was one of those fights that not only lived up to the hype, but in some ways even transcended the sport…