Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier I

By Boxing News on June 22, 2019
Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier I
The Fight of the Century was between two of the greatest heavyweights in boxing history.

The Fight of the Century was fought on March 8, 1971 at New York’s Madison Square Garden between two of the greatest heavyweights in history. In one corner there was the reigning champion, Smokin’ Joe Frazier (26-0, 23 KOs), from Philly via Beaufort, South Carolina. In the other corner was the challenger Muhammad Ali (31-0, 25 KOs), returning to active duty after a three and a half year suspension for defying Uncle Sam (“Ain’t no Vietcong ever called me nigger”). Nowadays fights are given catchy names and rarely live up to the hype. The Fight of the Century was one of those fights that not only lived up to the hype, but in some ways even transcended the sport…

Fight of Titans:♛ Muhammad Ali VS Joe Frazier 1 ♛ . Great Quality



Fighter's Info

  • Muhammad Ali

  • Joe Frazier

Real Name Cassius Marcellus Clay
Origin Louisville Kentucky USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1942.01.17 (77)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W56+L5+D0=61
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1981.12.11 Trevor Berbick 19-2-1 L(UD) 10/10
1980.10.02 Larry Holmes 35-0-0 L(RTD) 10/15
1978.09.15 Leon Spinks 7-0-1 W(UD) 15/15
1978.02.15 Leon Spinks 6-0-1 L(SD) 15/15
1977.09.29 Earnie Shavers 54-5-1 W(UD) 15/15
1977.05.16 Alfredo Evangelista 14-1-1 W(UD) 15/15

