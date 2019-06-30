Ali was 20-0. Sonny Liston was 35-1 and about to embark on the twilight of his career.

On May 25, 1965, at Central Maine Civic Center in Lewiston, Maine, Muhammad Ali, the recently crowned WBA/WBC heavyweight champion from Louisville, Kentucky, fought a rematch with the man he dethroned a year and a half earlier, big, bad Sonny Liston from St. Louis, Missouri, by way of Johnson Township. Arkansas. Ali was undefeated at 20-0. Liston was 35-1 and about to embark on the twilight of his career. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds, and 14 of those rounds went to waste…