On November 21, 1972 at Sahara Tahoe Hotel in Stateline, Nevada, NABF heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, from Louisville, Kentucky, fought WBC/WBA light heavyweight Bob Foster, from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Ali was 39—at the time, his only loss coming at the hands of Joe Frazier in March 1971. Foster was 49-4 and was not only moving up in weight, he was taking a step up in class…

Comments

This is a place to express and/or debate your boxing views. It is not a place to offend anyone. If we feel comments are offensive, the post will be deleted and continuing offenders will be blocked from the site. Please keep it clean and civil! We want to have fun. We want some salty language and good-natured exchanges. But let's keep our punches above the belt...

Leave a comment