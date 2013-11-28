Muhammad Ali vs. Bob Foster
By Boxing News on November 20, 2017
Foster was 49-4 and was not only moving up in weight, he was taking a step up in class.
On November 21, 1972 at Sahara Tahoe Hotel in Stateline, Nevada, NABF heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, from Louisville, Kentucky, fought WBC/WBA light heavyweight Bob Foster, from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Ali was 39—at the time, his only loss coming at the hands of Joe Frazier in March 1971. Foster was 49-4 and was not only moving up in weight, he was taking a step up in class…
jp 11:31am, 11/28/2013
Sorry for to strong of stating my point But it does take away the boxers glory by saying it the way you do!
Again sorry for being too forceful no disrespect intended!
Thanx again!
JP 11:25am, 11/28/2013
I really wish you boxing in the know types would for once say Ali & or Bob Foster was the undisputed champ on the basis of it being the truth considering the WBA and WBC were the only two governing bodys at the time called the good ole days when they announced Ali and Bob Foster as the undisputed champ!
Thanx!