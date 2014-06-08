On August 6, 1966 at Earls Court Arena, Kensington, London, England, heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, from Louisville, Kentucky, defended his title against Brian London, from Blackpool, England. Ali was undefeated at 24-0 coming in. London was 35-13. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds. When asked if he wanted a rematch with Ali, London said, “Only if he ties a 56-pound weight to each leg…”

