By Boxing News on November 16, 2017
Muhammad Ali vs. Buster Mathis
Buster Mathis was 29-2, having only lost to Joe Frazier in 1968 and Jerry Quarry in 1969.

On November 17, 1971 at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas, NABF heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, still smarting from his loss to Joe Frazier eight months earlier in The Fight at Madison Square Garden, met Buster Mathis in defense of his title. Ali was 32-1 going in. The always capable Mathis was 29-2, having only lost to Joe Frazier in 1968 and Jerry Quarry in 1969…

1971 11 17. Muhammad Ali - Buster Mathis



Comments

  1. Saber 06:36am, 09/29/2017

    If Muhammad Ali wasn’t greatest . Who’s the real champion?

  2. Eric 05:24am, 11/17/2012

    Ali lost officially 5 times in his career and not 4. In addition to losing to Berbick, Holmes, and to Leon Spinks, Ali also lost to Frazier and in his first fight with Norton. Of course it could be said that Ali might have lost as many as 8 fights when you throw in the three controversial decisions he won against Doug Jones,  Jimmy Young, and the third fight with Ken Norton.

Fighter's Info

  • Muhammad Ali

  • Buster Mathis

Real Name Cassius Marcellus Clay
Origin Louisville Kentucky USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1942.01.17 (75)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W56+L5+D0=61
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1981.12.11 Trevor Berbick 19-2-1 L(UD) 10/10
1980.10.02 Larry Holmes 35-0-0 L(RTD) 10/15
1978.09.15 Leon Spinks 7-0-1 W(UD) 15/15
1978.02.15 Leon Spinks 6-0-1 L(SD) 15/15
1977.09.29 Earnie Shavers 54-5-1 W(UD) 15/15
1977.05.16 Alfredo Evangelista 14-1-1 W(UD) 15/15

