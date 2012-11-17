On November 17, 1971 at the Astrodome in Houston, Texas, NABF heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, still smarting from his loss to Joe Frazier eight months earlier in The Fight at Madison Square Garden, met Buster Mathis in defense of his title. Ali was 32-1 going in. The always capable Mathis was 29-2, having only lost to Joe Frazier in 1968 and Jerry Quarry in 1969…

