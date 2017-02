Muhammad Ali vs. Ernie Terrell

By Boxing News on February 5, 2017

Ali was undefeated at 27-0. Terrell was 39-4. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.



Muhammad Ali vs Ernie Terrell Part 1





Muhammad Ali vs Ernie Terrell Part 2





Muhammad Ali vs Ernie Terrell Part 3





Muhammad Ali vs Ernie Terrell part 4





Muhammad Ali vs Ernie Terrell Part 5