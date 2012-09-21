Muhammad Ali vs. Floyd Patterson II

By Boxing News on September 19, 2018
Ali and Floyd Patterson first fought in 1965 and there was much water under the bridge.

On September 20, 1972 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali (38-0-0) from Louisville, Kentucky, defended his NABF title against former heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson. The two men first fought in 1965 and there was much water under the bridge. Patterson was 53-7-1 and winding down his great career. Ali was 38-1, with a single loss to Smokin’ Joe Frazier, and he wasn’t close to being done, not by a long shot…

Muhammad Ali Vs Floyd Patterson II 1972 Pt 1



Muhammad Ali vs Floyd Patterson II 1972 Pt 2



Muhammad Ali vs Floyd Patterson II Pt 3



  1. john coiley 01:39am, 09/21/2012

    Talk about classics…boxing, punching, personalities…this was a doozy…

Fighter's Info

  • Muhammad Ali

  • Floyd Patterson

Real Name Cassius Marcellus Clay
Origin Louisville Kentucky USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1942.01.17 (76)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W56+L5+D0=61
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1981.12.11 Trevor Berbick 19-2-1 L(UD) 10/10
1980.10.02 Larry Holmes 35-0-0 L(RTD) 10/15
1978.09.15 Leon Spinks 7-0-1 W(UD) 15/15
1978.02.15 Leon Spinks 6-0-1 L(SD) 15/15
1977.09.29 Earnie Shavers 54-5-1 W(UD) 15/15
1977.05.16 Alfredo Evangelista 14-1-1 W(UD) 15/15

