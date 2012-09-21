Muhammad Ali vs. Floyd Patterson II
By Boxing News on September 19, 2018
Ali and Floyd Patterson first fought in 1965 and there was much water under the bridge.
On September 20, 1972 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali (38-0-0) from Louisville, Kentucky, defended his NABF title against former heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson. The two men first fought in 1965 and there was much water under the bridge. Patterson was 53-7-1 and winding down his great career. Ali was 38-1, with a single loss to Smokin’ Joe Frazier, and he wasn’t close to being done, not by a long shot…
john coiley 01:39am, 09/21/2012
Talk about classics…boxing, punching, personalities…this was a doozy…