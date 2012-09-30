Norton was to Ali as Juan Manuel Marquez is to Pacquiao. He had The Greatest's number.

On September 28, 1976 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, WBC/WBA heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali defended his titles against Ken Norton for the third and final time. The first fight in 1973 was a split decision that went to Norton. The second fight, also in 1973, was a split decision in favor of Ali. Going into the rubber match, Muhammad was 52-2 and Norton was 31-3. Norton was to Ali as Juan Manuel Marquez is to Pacquiao. The tough ex-Marine, while perhaps not an all-time great, had The Louisville Lip’s number. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…