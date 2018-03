Muhammad Ali vs. Zora Folley

By Boxing News on March 21, 2018

Ali was undefeated at 28-0. Folley was 74-7-4. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds.



On March 22, 1967 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, WBA heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, from Louisville, Kentucky, defended his title against Zora Folley, from Dallas, Texas. The Greatest was undefeated at 28-0. Folley was 74-7-4. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion