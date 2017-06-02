June 3rd will mark one year since the passing of an all time great, Muhammad Ali.

Boxing seems to be in a good place these days. The biggest concern in the sport are perhaps just twofold, particularly the location of the middleweight unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin and whether or not a retired champion will fight a combatant from a completely different discipline. Regardless of where one may stand on the concept of the afterlife, angels, destiny or the like, the quickness with which one year has seemingly flown by cannot be ignored. Saturday, June 3rd will mark one year since the passing of an all time great, Muhammad Ali.

So much has been said over the past year about “The Greatest” and his impact not just on boxing, but the world as well. He took a stand against what he saw as social injustices in the 1960’s and although he eventually prevailed, he still paid dearly on several sides of the argument. Some feel that upon the departure of loved ones, a type of parting gift is distributed in some fashion. There are some of us who still remember the aura that surrounded the former heavyweight champion everywhere he went. Conversely, divided opinions about him still remain as well. The impact he left cannot be denied, so perhaps we can look back on this past year as a good one for the sport. One which would make the man from Louisville smile.

Continue to Rest In Peace, Champ.

