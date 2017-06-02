Muhammad Ali—One Year Gone

By Marc Livitz on June 2, 2017
Muhammad Ali—One Year Gone
June 3rd will mark one year since the passing of an all time great, Muhammad Ali.

So much has been said over the past year about “The Greatest” and his impact not just on boxing, but the world as well…

Boxing seems to be in a good place these days. The biggest concern in the sport are perhaps just twofold, particularly the location of the middleweight unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin and whether or not a retired champion will fight a combatant from a completely different discipline. Regardless of where one may stand on the concept of the afterlife, angels, destiny or the like, the quickness with which one year has seemingly flown by cannot be ignored. Saturday, June 3rd will mark one year since the passing of an all time great, Muhammad Ali.

So much has been said over the past year about “The Greatest” and his impact not just on boxing, but the world as well. He took a stand against what he saw as social injustices in the 1960’s and although he eventually prevailed, he still paid dearly on several sides of the argument. Some feel that upon the departure of loved ones, a type of parting gift is distributed in some fashion. There are some of us who still remember the aura that surrounded the former heavyweight champion everywhere he went. Conversely, divided opinions about him still remain as well. The impact he left cannot be denied, so perhaps we can look back on this past year as a good one for the sport. One which would make the man from Louisville smile.

Continue to Rest In Peace, Champ.

Follow Marc Livitz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/fightawrita

Follow us on Twitter@boxing_com to continue the discussion

Tags: Muhammad Ali Gennady Golovkin Canelo Alvarez marc livitz

Read More Blogs
Discuss this in our forums

Related Articles

Leave a comment

Fighter's Info

  • Muhammad Ali

Real Name Cassius Marcellus Clay
Origin Louisville Kentucky USA
Date of Birth(Age) 1942.01.17 (75)
Rated at Heavyweight
W-L-D W56+L5+D0=61
Height 6 feet 3 inches
Reach 78 inches
Trainer Angelo Dundee

Recent fights:

Date Opponent WLD Result Rnds.
1981.12.11 Trevor Berbick 19-2-1 L(UD) 10/10
1980.10.02 Larry Holmes 35-0-0 L(RTD) 10/15
1978.09.15 Leon Spinks 7-0-1 W(UD) 15/15
1978.02.15 Leon Spinks 6-0-1 L(SD) 15/15
1977.09.29 Earnie Shavers 54-5-1 W(UD) 15/15
1977.05.16 Alfredo Evangelista 14-1-1 W(UD) 15/15

Most Popular

Newsletter SignUp

Boxing.com Newsletter SignUp

Fight results

Fighters Result Rounds Record