Munguia’s chances against Golovkin are currently being reassessed. (Photo: Courtesy)

Saturday night at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, Jaime Munguia (29-0, 25 KOs), the young gun from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, crushed junior middleweight champion Sadam Ali (26-2, 14 KOs), from Brooklyn, New York, at 1:02 of the fourth round to claim the WBO title.

Fighting out of the blue corner in black trunks, Munguia towered over the champ and dropped him twice in round one and once in rounds two and four.

Ali, fighting out of the red corner in red and white trunks, never recovered from the first knockdown and the fight, such as it was, was over before it started.

Entering the ring as a light heavyweight fighting for a junior middleweight title was something of an advantage for Mexican fighter. But boxing’s rules are flexible if not notorious, and Ali, who deserves credit for lasting as long as he did, never had a chance.

Munguia’s power has been rightly praised, as was the referee’s stoppage. Praise for Ali has been muted, no one loves a loser, but he survived for as long as was humanly possible and fought back—however overmatched, however outgunned—as if losing was not an option.

With the victory, Munguia’s chances against Gennady Golovkin, a fight that the Nevada State Athletic Commission nixed as being little more than an execution, are being reassessed. We saw what Golovkin did against Vanes Martirosyan last week. Compare that to what Munguia did last night.

Instead of questioning the commission’s motives, a reasonable stance in the least reasonable of sports, Munguia tried another tack.

“This is a dream come true,” he said after the fight. “I want to thank the Nevada Commission for making this opportunity possible as they didn’t allow me to fight Gennady Golovkin. I want to show that I am ready to fight at the highest level and with the best fighters.”

Munguia is ready for the best fighters.

Are the best fighters ready for him?