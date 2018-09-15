Munguia dropped Cook 30 seconds into round 3 with a dynamite right hand. (HBO Boxing)

Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, reigning and defending WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (32-0, 26 KOs), the 21-year-old from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, successfully defended his title by stopping number three ranked Brandon Cook (20-2, 13 KOs), the 32-year-old veteran from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The time of the stoppage was 1:03 of round three.

Fighting out of the red corner in green, white and red trunks, Munguia overwhelmed his skilled but undersized challenger. Landing thunderous shots to the head and body, Munguia is still wild and developing. But what a fighter he is.

Cook, fighting out of the blue corner, in blue trunks trimmed in black, came to fight and made a good show of it, but the discrepancy in size, age, and power were disadvantages he could not overcome, but not for want of trying.

Munguia dropped Cook 30 seconds into round three with a dynamite right hand, but punches upstairs and down, and behind the head and when he was on the canvas, signaled that Cook’s goose was cooked, and it was well-done.

After eating numerous punches and with the writing on the wall, Tony Weeks mercifully stepped in and waved it off.