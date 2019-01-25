A few hundred fans packed a Houston restaurant today for the weigh-in. (Stacey Verbeek)

HOUSTON, Texas—A few hundred fans packed Pitch 25 restaurant in downtown Houston on Friday afternoon to take part in the weigh-in festivities leading up to the stacked Golden Boy Promotions card on Saturday night at Toyota Center featuring WBO Junior Middleweight champion Jaime Munguia. The unbeaten Tijuana, B.C., MX fighter will square off against undefeated Japanese contender Takashi Inoue in the night’s main event, which will be streamed live on DAZN. Additionally, Puerto Rican champion Jesus Rojas will defend his WBA Featherweight title against Xu Can of China in the evening’s co-main event. Doors will open tomorrow at 5PM and the card’s initial bouts will begin shortly thereafter featuring several fighters from Texas.

Weights Listed Below

Main Event - WBO Junior Middleweight Championship

Jaime Munguia (31-0, 26 KO’s) - Tijuana, B.C., Mexico - 153.2 lbs.

Takeshi Inoue (13-0-1, 7 KO’s) - Tokyo, Japan - 153.6 lbs.

Co-Main Event - WBA Featherweight Championship

Jesus Rojas (26-2-2, 19 KO’s) - Caguas, Puerto Rico - 126 lbs.

Xu Can (15-2, 2 KO’s) - Kumming, China - 125.6 lbs.

Vacant NABA Super Bantamweight Title - 10 Rounds

Edgar Ortega (10-1-2, 5 KO’s) - Mexicali, B.C., Mexico - 122 lbs.

Alberto Melian (3-0, 2 KO’s) - Buenos Aires, Argentina - 121.4 lbs.

Super Lightweights - 10 Rounds

Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (11-0, 11 KO’s) - Dallas, TX. - 143.6 lbs.

Jesus Valdez (23-4-1, 12 KO’s) - Huatabampo, Mexico - 142 lbs.

Lightweights - TV Swing Bout - 4 Rounds

John Rincon (1-0, 1 KO) - Corpus Christi, TX. - 134.4 lbs.

Alex Santana, Pro Debut - Houston, TX. - 134 lbs.

Super Welterweights - 6 Rounds

Alex Rincon (5-0, 5 KO’s) - Dallas, TX. - 153 lbs.

Jeremy Ramos (10-5, 4 KO’s) - Bayamon, Puerto Rico - 152.8 lbs.

Super Lightweights - 6 Rounds

George Rincon (5-0, 2 KO’s) - Dallas, TX. - 139 lbs.

Emmanuel Valadez (5-6, 4 KO’s) - Agua Prieta, Puerto Rico - 138.6 lbs.