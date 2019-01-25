Munguia vs. Inoue Official Weights from Houston
WBO Junior Middleweight champion Jaime Munguia will square off against undefeated Japanese contender Takashi Inoue in the night’s main event…
HOUSTON, Texas—A few hundred fans packed Pitch 25 restaurant in downtown Houston on Friday afternoon to take part in the weigh-in festivities leading up to the stacked Golden Boy Promotions card on Saturday night at Toyota Center featuring WBO Junior Middleweight champion Jaime Munguia. The unbeaten Tijuana, B.C., MX fighter will square off against undefeated Japanese contender Takashi Inoue in the night’s main event, which will be streamed live on DAZN. Additionally, Puerto Rican champion Jesus Rojas will defend his WBA Featherweight title against Xu Can of China in the evening’s co-main event. Doors will open tomorrow at 5PM and the card’s initial bouts will begin shortly thereafter featuring several fighters from Texas.
Weights Listed Below
Main Event - WBO Junior Middleweight Championship
Jaime Munguia (31-0, 26 KO’s) - Tijuana, B.C., Mexico - 153.2 lbs.
Takeshi Inoue (13-0-1, 7 KO’s) - Tokyo, Japan - 153.6 lbs.
Co-Main Event - WBA Featherweight Championship
Jesus Rojas (26-2-2, 19 KO’s) - Caguas, Puerto Rico - 126 lbs.
Xu Can (15-2, 2 KO’s) - Kumming, China - 125.6 lbs.
Vacant NABA Super Bantamweight Title - 10 Rounds
Edgar Ortega (10-1-2, 5 KO’s) - Mexicali, B.C., Mexico - 122 lbs.
Alberto Melian (3-0, 2 KO’s) - Buenos Aires, Argentina - 121.4 lbs.
Super Lightweights - 10 Rounds
Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (11-0, 11 KO’s) - Dallas, TX. - 143.6 lbs.
Jesus Valdez (23-4-1, 12 KO’s) - Huatabampo, Mexico - 142 lbs.
Lightweights - TV Swing Bout - 4 Rounds
John Rincon (1-0, 1 KO) - Corpus Christi, TX. - 134.4 lbs.
Alex Santana, Pro Debut - Houston, TX. - 134 lbs.
Super Welterweights - 6 Rounds
Alex Rincon (5-0, 5 KO’s) - Dallas, TX. - 153 lbs.
Jeremy Ramos (10-5, 4 KO’s) - Bayamon, Puerto Rico - 152.8 lbs.
Super Lightweights - 6 Rounds
George Rincon (5-0, 2 KO’s) - Dallas, TX. - 139 lbs.
Emmanuel Valadez (5-6, 4 KO’s) - Agua Prieta, Puerto Rico - 138.6 lbs.