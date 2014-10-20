On October 19, 1984 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler, from Brockton, Massachusetts via Newark, New Jersey, defended his title against Mustafa Hamsho, from Brooklyn by way of Latakia, Syria. It was the second time the two men fought. Their first fight was in October 1981 and was stopped on cuts in the 11th round. Going into the rematch, Hagler was 59-2-2. Hamsho was 38-2-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

