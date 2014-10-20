Marvin Hagler vs. Mustafa Hamsho II

Their first fight was on October 3,1981, and was stopped on cuts in the 11th round.

On October 19, 1984 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler, from Brockton, Massachusetts via Newark, New Jersey, defended his title against Mustafa Hamsho, from Brooklyn by way of Latakia, Syria. It was the second time the two men fought. Their first fight was in October 1981 and was stopped on cuts in the 11th round. Going into the rematch, Hagler was 59-2-2. Hamsho was 38-2-2. The fight was scheduled for 15 rounds…

marvin hagler v mustapho hamsho 2.



  1. Ed Starker 02:04pm, 10/20/2014

    Hamsho put up a much better fight the first time around but wasn’t the same in the 2nd match. Hagler was maybe in the top five best middles champs and it’s a pity that he and a prime Monzon couldn’t have met in the ring. That would have been a great match.

