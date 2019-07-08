Naked Sport: Welcome to the Sewer (PBS)

Produced by PBS in 1992, this documentary explores the darker side of our admittedly dark sport. It follows the career of a young Shannon Briggs and includes interviews with Evander Holyfield, Larry Holmes, Teddy Atlas, Dan Duva, Kathy Duva, Lou Duva, Bobby Czyz, Bob Arum, and Mike Marley. Even Muhammad Ali puts in an appearance. Ripped from an old VHS copy, the film quality isn’t the best. But some of the doubletalk is as fresh as if it was yesterday…

