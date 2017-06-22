Female boxing in Britain could soon have another star in the shape of Natasha Jonas.

Female boxing is increasing in popularity, especially in Britain. It could soon have another star in the shape of Natasha Jonas. The Scouser took up boxing in 2005 and was a highly decorated amateur. She has signed with Eddie Hearn and will make her debut this week.

She was the first female to make it onto the GB squad. She won a bronze medal at the 2012 World Championships and was a medal hope entering the London Games. Unfortunately she was drawn to fade Katie Taylor in the quarter final and came out on the losing side. She is returning from a sabbatical she took to give birth.

The debut for Jonas will come on June 23 in Newcastle. It will come against Polish boxer Monika Antonik. She has lost three of her four bouts, the last two being in England. She lost to prospects making their debut in Nina Bradley and Lauren Johnson.

Her aim is to win a title in her first year as a professional and she could well be on a collision course with amateur rival Katie Taylor.