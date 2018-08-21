They’ve seen a gap in the market. Who are we to stop them emptying the idiots’ wallets?

This weekend two people are going to fight in a boxing ring at Manchester Arena in the UK. They are both young, rich, and they are chancers. Snake oil salesmen, only without the snake oil. They are not professional boxers, though people are paying to watch them fight. You can even stream it live on YouTube for $10. Yes…it’s Logan Paul v KSI.

I admit, I’ve heard of Logan Paul. If you haven’t, he’s a person that posts videos of himself on YouTube doing things. Things. Stuff. Like laughing it up going into Aokigahara forest and finding a recent suicide victim hanging from a tree. If you’ve got the time, and the stomach, look up the video. Watch Paul in his whacky yellow comedy hat giggling while the sad remains of someone whose last moments didn’t include much laughter dangled there in the background. What a way to go.

For reasons I don’t know, and I don’t want to take the time to find out, Paul and another YouTube content provider called ‘KSI’ have decided to settle some form of long running argument in the boxing ring. How or why is irrelevant. They’ve seen a gap in the market. Who are we to stop them emptying the idiots’ wallets?

There has been much negative press for the fight. Most people seem to think they shouldn’t be boxing. But I guess it’s like telling someone they can’t do star jumps in the park because the Olympics are on TV and gymnastics is best left to the professionals. I know at least one of the participants is loathsome, but then there are all those current and/or former pro boxers with PED strikes or convictions for domestic violence. I mean, I’ve watched every single Mayweather bout and I’ll be watching Povetkin fight Joshua next month. Am I hypocrite?

I don’t care if I am a hypocrite. I won’t be watching. I like my boxing with at least an element of skill to it. And I like to think that the two fighters in front of me are in the ring for more than just a moneymaking exercise, or as some form of masochistic karmic payback. Truth is, the fighters on Saturday have nothing to sell us except their lack of personal morals and the digital scent of their desperation. The event is simply rotten. Meaningless. Boxing fraud.

Nathan Cleverly tweeted yesterday that he wanted to “apologise to the boxing world,” and that he was “a fraud,” too. Nathan may well be in a bad place at the moment, but he will never be Logan Paul. Get well soon Clev.