Nery won his 11th consecutive bout by knockout by dropping Payano with a body shot.

Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KOs), the former WBC bantamweight champion from Tijuana, Mexico, stopped former WBA bantamweight champion Juan Carlos Payano (21-3, 9 KOs), the veteran from Miami by way of La Vega, Dominican Republic, with a body shot at 1:43 of round nine of a scheduled 12.

It was an exciting, fast-paced bout. Payano started strong, but Nery, who came into the fight with 10 consecutive knockouts, took over in the middle rounds. Walking down his opponent, who was slowing down as the fight progressed, Nery drew first blood in the eighth from Payano’s nose, before bringing down the curtain one round later with an emphatic shot to the ribs.